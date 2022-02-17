Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $770,646.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.83 or 0.00052105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.72 or 0.07088169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,905.52 or 1.00020751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 423,993 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

