Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Hits $18.47 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $40.72 million and approximately $496,627.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.47 or 0.00045441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.66 or 0.07089128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,674.19 or 1.00062089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00049056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars.

