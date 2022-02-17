Mist Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.52 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Mist has traded down 5% against the dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $2.52 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00038338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00107299 BTC.

Mist Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars.

