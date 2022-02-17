Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 258.12 ($3.49). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 253.20 ($3.43), with a volume of 2,230,328 shares changing hands.

MAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.74) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.92) to GBX 276 ($3.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356.57 ($4.83).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 250.47. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.02.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.21), for a total transaction of £29,056.20 ($39,318.27).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.