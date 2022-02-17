Mithril (MITH) Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Mithril has a market cap of $35.89 million and approximately $18.68 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mithril has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00241881 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

