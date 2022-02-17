Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.56

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 3272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

