Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $553.13

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $553.13 and last traded at $535.99, with a volume of 1412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $524.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.09 and a 200 day moving average of $467.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

