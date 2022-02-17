MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 667,818 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 667,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,283,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,287,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,952,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,338,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,308,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,047,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

