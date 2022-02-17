MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $17,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $156.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $132.00 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

