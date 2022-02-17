MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,134 shares of company stock worth $49,802,501 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $117.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.28 and its 200 day moving average is $124.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.30.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

