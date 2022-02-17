MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 47.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 111,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 35,796 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 42.3% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 787.6% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 36,819 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $263.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

