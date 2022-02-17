MML Investors Services LLC Has $15.49 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,967 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $15,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,868,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 558,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,582,000 after buying an additional 45,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,105,000 after buying an additional 761,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.76 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

