MML Investors Services LLC Has $17.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.