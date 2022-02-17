MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,576 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $15,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

ISTB opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

