MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 3,311 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $35,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific stock opened at $253.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.11. The firm has a market cap of $161.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.