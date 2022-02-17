MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $16,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after buying an additional 3,416,740 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $18,271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 171,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after buying an additional 127,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 105,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $103.17 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78.

