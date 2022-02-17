MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Amundi purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Target by 34.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

TGT opened at $207.81 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.