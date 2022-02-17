MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $550.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $611.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

