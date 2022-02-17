MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,091 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

