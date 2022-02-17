MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,091 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGSH)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.