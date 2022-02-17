MML Investors Services LLC Takes $15.82 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 241,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.76% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,129,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,253,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,820,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,984,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $73.77.

