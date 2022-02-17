MODEL-X-coin (MODX) Price Tops $0.0264 on Major Exchanges

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. MODEL-X-coin has a market capitalization of $318,130.21 and $1.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MODEL-X-coin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MODEL-X-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00044255 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.59 or 0.07083642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,260.76 or 0.99962273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00049486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002945 BTC.

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 coins. MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MODEL-X-coin is model-x.net

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MODEL-X-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MODEL-X-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MODEL-X-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

