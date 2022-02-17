ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $104.93

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.93 and last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 5149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.63.

MODV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 136.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the third quarter worth about $7,564,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 19.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,847 shares during the period.

ModivCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

