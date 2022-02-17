Mogharbel Khaled Al Sells 29,366 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,526,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,343,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after purchasing an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,052,000 after purchasing an additional 714,053 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,990,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,664,000 after purchasing an additional 729,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,214 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

