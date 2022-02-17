MonetaryUnit Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $262.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $803,731.70 and $262.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00128639 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 246,865,089 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

