Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $182.60

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 182.60 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 189.40 ($2.56), with a volume of 367819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187 ($2.53).

A number of research firms have recently commented on MONY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.19) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.19) to GBX 275 ($3.72) in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 288.13 ($3.90).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 221.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 8.61 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 1.12%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.