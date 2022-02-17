Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Announces Dividend of GBX 8.61

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MONY opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.04. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.60 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 311 ($4.21). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on MONY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.19) to GBX 275 ($3.72) in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 288.13 ($3.90).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

