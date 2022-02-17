Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.61. 51,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.77. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

