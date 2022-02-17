Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.91.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,342,000 after buying an additional 194,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,432,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,547,000 after buying an additional 771,913 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,557,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,153,000 after buying an additional 684,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,120,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

