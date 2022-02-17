Mooncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.60 or 0.00286577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001015 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002623 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

