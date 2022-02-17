Moonriver (MOVR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32.47 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $89.28 or 0.00217192 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $282.04 million and $32.47 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.92 or 0.07042344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,196.37 or 1.00216589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00049105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00050681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,265,458 coins and its circulating supply is 3,158,948 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars.

