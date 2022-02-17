Moore Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.70% of Volta Inc – Class A as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLTA. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE VLTA opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

