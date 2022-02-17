Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 695,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Transocean as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

