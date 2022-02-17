Moore Capital Management LP Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,057 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 19.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 77,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,881,000 after purchasing an additional 240,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

