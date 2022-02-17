Moore Capital Management LP Invests $2.04 Million in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rover Group news, Director Venky Ganesan sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $9,372,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298 over the last 90 days.

Shares of ROVR opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

