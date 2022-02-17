Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.84% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter worth $970,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth $1,199,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at about $2,910,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

