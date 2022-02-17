Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after buying an additional 671,795 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after buying an additional 583,378 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 569,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,004,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,955,000 after acquiring an additional 453,127 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of SQM opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SQM shares. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.