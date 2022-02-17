Moore Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 82,922 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1,321.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 35.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $229.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

