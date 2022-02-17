Moore Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Moore Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 118.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.34 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

