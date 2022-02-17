Moore Capital Management LP Sells 1,602,323 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Moore Capital Management LP decreased its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602,323 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Affirm by 663.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 49.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,652,000 after acquiring an additional 179,766 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Affirm by 55.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 134.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.24. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.86 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion and a PE ratio of -13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

