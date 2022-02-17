Moore Capital Management LP Sells 449,341 Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Moore Capital Management LP lowered its position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,341 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in ironSource were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IS. FMR LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $10,897,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,879,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IS. DA Davidson began coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $6.50 on Thursday. ironSource Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

