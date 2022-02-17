Moore Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Moore Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,000 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Custom Truck One Source worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,640,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after buying an additional 2,109,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,710,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Carlsen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTOS opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.23. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

