Morgan Stanley Boosts Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $31.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

