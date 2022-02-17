Morgan Stanley Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $196.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

Shares of ADI opened at $168.34 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

