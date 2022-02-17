Morgan Stanley Boosts MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target to €178.00

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €176.00 ($200.00) to €178.00 ($202.27) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded up $6.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.76. 2,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,106. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.49. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $91.69 and a 12-month high of $132.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

