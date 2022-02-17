Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,802,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,517 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.
MS traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.71. 579,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,771,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $109.73.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.
Morgan Stanley Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
