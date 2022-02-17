Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,802,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,517 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.71. 579,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,771,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.