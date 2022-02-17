Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.79, for a total transaction of $199,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total value of $959,112.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,340 shares of company stock valued at $57,346,149. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $280.50 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

