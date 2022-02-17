Morningstar (MORN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $280.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.58, for a total transaction of $574,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total value of $959,112.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,340 shares of company stock valued at $57,346,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morningstar by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

