Morpheus.Network Market Capitalization Achieves $50.34 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $50.34 million and $375,431.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Morpheus.Network Profile

MNW is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

