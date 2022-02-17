MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.05

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.07.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $959.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00.
About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MorphoSys (MOR)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.