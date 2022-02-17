MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.05

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $959.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

