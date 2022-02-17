Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Trading Up 0.5%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 323,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 67,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Mountain Province Diamonds from C$0.10 to C$0.15 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

